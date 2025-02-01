Teen Sensation Abhay Mohan Triumphs in Indian National Car Racing Championships

Bengaluru teenager, Abhay Mohan, remarkably clinched one of the top honors at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships, marking his emergence as a formidable talent in the racing world.

This 16-year-old, who previously won the 2022 Junior National Karting title, transitioned to single-seater racing with remarkable ease, securing 10 victories from 12 contests in the MRF 1600cc National Championship, demonstrating both exceptional speed and race craft.

Despite an unexpected stumble in the season's final round, Mohan's commanding lead ensured his championship win. Expressing his delight, Mohan described this as his first major triumph in single-seater racing, setting his sights on greater achievements in 2025 with continued dedication.

