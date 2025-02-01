Left Menu

Teen Sensation Abhay Mohan Triumphs in Indian National Car Racing Championships

Bengaluru's 16-year-old racing prodigy, Abhay Mohan, secured victory in the prestigious MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships. Mohan dominated the MRF 1600cc National Championship with 10 wins out of 12 races, showcasing exceptional skill in his first year in single-seater racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:02 IST
Teen Sensation Abhay Mohan Triumphs in Indian National Car Racing Championships
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru teenager, Abhay Mohan, remarkably clinched one of the top honors at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships, marking his emergence as a formidable talent in the racing world.

This 16-year-old, who previously won the 2022 Junior National Karting title, transitioned to single-seater racing with remarkable ease, securing 10 victories from 12 contests in the MRF 1600cc National Championship, demonstrating both exceptional speed and race craft.

Despite an unexpected stumble in the season's final round, Mohan's commanding lead ensured his championship win. Expressing his delight, Mohan described this as his first major triumph in single-seater racing, setting his sights on greater achievements in 2025 with continued dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025