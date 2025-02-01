Gujarat Spurs to Quarterfinals with Nine-Wicket Triumph

In an impressive display of cricket prowess, Gujarat scored a resounding nine-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh, securing their place in the Ranji Trophy knockout stage. Key performances came from Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel with solid fifties, backed by Siddharth Desai's excellent bowling.

Siddharth Desai's four-wicket haul, assisted by Vishal Jayswal and Jaymeet Patel’s contributions, restricted Himachal Pradesh to mere 175 runs. Gujarat, chasing a modest target, saw Aarya and Jaymeet form a vital unbeaten partnership to clinch the win seamlessly.

Meanwhile, Andhra's victory over Rajasthan was characterized by Tripurana Vijay's five-wicket haul and Ricky Bhui's dynamic batting. Their efforts ensured a six-wicket win, wrapping up the Ranji Trophy group stages with significant impacts on standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)