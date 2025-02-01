Breaking Barriers: Kartik Singh Shines on Asian Tour

In a remarkable achievement, 15-year-old Kartik Singh emerged as the youngest Indian player to make the cut at an Asian Tour event. His stellar performance at the International Series India highlighted not only his prodigious talent but also the depth of support from his family and coaches.

Securing his place with a one-under-par 71, Singh outperformed expectations at the prestigious DLF Golf and Country Club. Despite the weather-caused delay, Singh's poise shone through, as he seized the opportunity to compete alongside legendary figures like Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri.

Reflecting on his journey, Singh attributed his success to his familiarity with the challenging course and the guidance of his coach, 'DP'. His performance propelled him to prominence, alongside only nine other compatriots who made the cut on this demanding stage.

