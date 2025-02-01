Left Menu

Prozorova Triumphs in Thrilling Upset at ITF Women's Tennis Tournament

Tatiana Prozorova, unseeded from Russia, won the 24th ITF Women's Tennis Tournament by defeating top seed Leolia Jeanjean. This victory in three sets delivered her 75 WTA points and prize money of USD 9,142, while Jeanjean earned 49 points and USD 4,886.

In a stunning upset, unseeded Russian tennis player Tatiana Prozorova overcame top-seeded French competitor Leolia Jeanjean at the 75K ITF Women's Tennis Tournament.

Prozorova, ranked 222, fought back from a set down to defeat the 131st ranked Jeanjean in a gripping match lasting two hours and 38 minutes.

Taking place at the iconic Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts, the event was backed by the NECC and the All India Tennis Association, rewarding Prozorova with 75 WTA points and a prize of USD 9,142.

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

