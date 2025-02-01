Left Menu

Junior Titans Inspires Young Athletes in Gujarat

Gujarat Titans have successfully expanded their Junior Titans initiative to Bharuch, following thriving events in Junagadh and Bhavnagar. The program fosters a love for outdoor sports in children under 14 under the theme 'Let's Sport Out'. It includes engaging activities like football workshops and fitness challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:44 IST
Junior Titans Inspires Young Athletes in Gujarat
Junior Titans in action in Bharuch. (Picture: Gujarat Titans). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Titans have brought their successful Junior Titans program to the city of Bharuch, following enthusiastic responses in both Junagadh and Bhavnagar. The initiative, aimed at promoting outdoor sports among children under the age of 14, is themed 'Let's Sport Out' and has been a resounding success so far.

Held at Queen of Angels' Convent Higher Secondary School, the event saw participation from over 1020 children across 21 schools, a mix of private and government institutions. Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of the Gujarat Titans, expressed his satisfaction with the program's impact, highlighting the power of sports to teach values such as discipline and teamwork. Participation from children in the program underscores its significance in fostering a sporting culture.

The children took part in various activities designed for physical engagement and skill development, including 'Titan Says', fitness exercises, and football workshops led by LaLiga, a continued partner in this second season. Upcoming events are scheduled to take place in Palanpur and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025