Junior Titans Inspires Young Athletes in Gujarat

The Gujarat Titans have brought their successful Junior Titans program to the city of Bharuch, following enthusiastic responses in both Junagadh and Bhavnagar. The initiative, aimed at promoting outdoor sports among children under the age of 14, is themed 'Let's Sport Out' and has been a resounding success so far.

Held at Queen of Angels' Convent Higher Secondary School, the event saw participation from over 1020 children across 21 schools, a mix of private and government institutions. Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of the Gujarat Titans, expressed his satisfaction with the program's impact, highlighting the power of sports to teach values such as discipline and teamwork. Participation from children in the program underscores its significance in fostering a sporting culture.

The children took part in various activities designed for physical engagement and skill development, including 'Titan Says', fitness exercises, and football workshops led by LaLiga, a continued partner in this second season. Upcoming events are scheduled to take place in Palanpur and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)