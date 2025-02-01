Australia Clinch Historic Women's Ashes Whitewash with Dominant Test Victory

Australia secured a historic victory over England, clinching the Women's Ashes Test by an innings and 122 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to remarkable performances by Annabel Sutherland and Beth Mooney. Sutherland's impressive 163 and Mooney's maiden Test century of 106 propelled Australia to a formidable first-innings score of 440.

Building on a substantial 270-run lead, Australia's bowlers delivered an exceptional performance to dismantle England, highlighted by Alana King's career-best figures of 9/98 across both innings. Her mastery with the ball included first innings figures of 4/45 and a commanding 5/53 in the second. Ash Gardner added to the bowling prowess with a stirring 4/39 spell.

Mooney's century crowned her as the first Australian woman to score a ton across all formats and just the fourth global player to achieve this in Women's cricket, joining an elite group including Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, and Laura Wolvaardt. Australia's 440 marked their sixth-highest Women's Test total, underpinning their unbeaten Ashes series in Australia.

This latest triumph completed an unprecedented 16-0 whitewash, the first of its kind since the multi-format points system began in 2013, after Australia had already dominated in ODIs and T20Is.

(With inputs from agencies.)