India Aims for Historic U19 Women's T20 World Cup Glory Against South Africa

India and South Africa face off in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final in Malaysia. India, led by Niki Prasad, seeks to defend their title, while it's South Africa's first final. Notable players include India's opener Gongadi Trisha and South Africa's Kayla Reyneke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:33 IST
Captains of South Africa and India Under 19 teams (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Indian cricket team is set to take on South Africa in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025, aiming to retain their championship title on Sunday. The game will be held at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a scheduled start at 12:00 PM IST.

After clinching victory in the 2023 edition against England, India steps into the final with the prospect of consecutive titles. South Africa, in contrast, is entering their maiden final appearance, having made early exits during the tournament's earlier editions.

Both teams are vying to become the first to win the U19 Women's T20 World Cup without being defeated. Under the leadership of Niki Prasad, India showcased dominant performances in their group matches and eliminated England in the semi-finals. Key players like opener Gongadi Trisha have been pivotal, with Trisha amassing 265 runs and a historic century against Scotland.

Vaishnavi Sharma has been exceptional with the ball, leading the tournament with 15 wickets, including a hat-trick. South Africa, under Kayla Reyneke's command, has shown resilience, defeating Australia in the semi-finals. Reyneke leads the bowling attack, while Jemma Botha and Simone Lourens have been steady with the bat.

Historically, India holds an upper hand in head-to-head encounters, winning four of their last five face-offs with South Africa's U19 team, adding an intriguing layer to this awaited final showdown. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

