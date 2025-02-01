Left Menu

Teen Golf Prodigy Kartik Singh Makes History at International Series India

Kartik Singh, a 15-year-old golf prodigy, became the youngest Indian to make the cut at the weather-hit International Series India. Joining renowned golfers like Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar, Singh impressed with his knowledge of the home course, and safely advanced to the final rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:13 IST
Kartik Singh

A teenage golf sensation from India, Kartik Singh, has made history by becoming the youngest Indian to make the cut at the International Series India, which was affected by weather delays.

Notably, Singh is joined by seasoned golfers like Anirban Lahiri, who currently stands at T-11, and Gaganjeet Bhullar, placed at T-20, as they progress to the concluding rounds of the event.

The organizing committee implemented a shotgun start for the remaining rounds to compensate for fog disruptions. Kartik Singh, who knows the course intricately, leveraged his familiarity to excel during play, carding rounds of 77-71 for a four-over total, and positioned himself as a young talent to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

