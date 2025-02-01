Gautam Gambhir Leans on Veteran Icons for Champions Trophy Success

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has expressed confidence in veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, expecting them to play crucial roles in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Despite concerns over their recent form, Gambhir underscores their value to Indian cricket.

Addressing the team dynamics, Gambhir highlights the intensity of the Champions Trophy, comparing its short league matches to the more extensive 50-over World Cup. He states the importance of starting strong and maintaining focus throughout the competition to secure victory.

Meanwhile, Gambhir tempers the excitement around the India vs. Pakistan match, emphasizing the broader mission of winning the Champions Trophy. He praises skipper Suryakumar Yadav's new T20 leadership for its aggressive, fearless style, encouraging collective effort and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)