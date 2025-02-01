Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Leans on Veteran Icons for Champions Trophy Success

India head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasizes the significant roles of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the Champions Trophy. Gambhir trusts their capabilities despite recent form concerns, urging the team to focus on winning the tournament rather than individual games, including the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:44 IST
Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has expressed confidence in veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, expecting them to play crucial roles in the upcoming Champions Trophy. Despite concerns over their recent form, Gambhir underscores their value to Indian cricket.

Addressing the team dynamics, Gambhir highlights the intensity of the Champions Trophy, comparing its short league matches to the more extensive 50-over World Cup. He states the importance of starting strong and maintaining focus throughout the competition to secure victory.

Meanwhile, Gambhir tempers the excitement around the India vs. Pakistan match, emphasizing the broader mission of winning the Champions Trophy. He praises skipper Suryakumar Yadav's new T20 leadership for its aggressive, fearless style, encouraging collective effort and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

