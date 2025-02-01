Left Menu

Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Shines at Mumbai Open

Fifteen-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran from India impressively defeated Italy's world No. 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo during the qualifying rounds of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series. Trained at the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy, Maaya demonstrated powerful play to advance to the final round of the qualifiers.

Updated: 01-02-2025 21:09 IST
Maaya Rajeshwaran
  Country:
  India

India's emerging tennis talent, Maaya Rajeshwaran, 15, delivered a stunning upset against Italy's world No. 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo on Saturday. The match was part of the qualifying rounds at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series.

Maaya, who secured her win with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, has been honing her skills at the renowned Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca since last month. Her commanding performance was highlighted by early breaks in service and a dominant display of forehand returns against the third-seeded competitor.

Although Huergo fought back in the second set by targeting Maaya's backhand, Maaya sealed the contest with a decisive 6-0 win in the final set. She advances to face Jessica Failla for a place in the tournament's main draw. Meanwhile, in other matches, Aleksandar Krunic of Russia and Petra Marcinko showcased their strong competitive forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

