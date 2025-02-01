Teen Tennis Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Shines at Mumbai Open

India's emerging tennis talent, Maaya Rajeshwaran, 15, delivered a stunning upset against Italy's world No. 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo on Saturday. The match was part of the qualifying rounds at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series.

Maaya, who secured her win with scores of 6-3, 3-6, 6-0, has been honing her skills at the renowned Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca since last month. Her commanding performance was highlighted by early breaks in service and a dominant display of forehand returns against the third-seeded competitor.

Although Huergo fought back in the second set by targeting Maaya's backhand, Maaya sealed the contest with a decisive 6-0 win in the final set. She advances to face Jessica Failla for a place in the tournament's main draw. Meanwhile, in other matches, Aleksandar Krunic of Russia and Petra Marcinko showcased their strong competitive forms.

