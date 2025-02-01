Smriti Mandhana Clinches Third BCCI Award for Best International Women's Cricketer

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana has added another accolade to her glittering career after being named the Best International Women's Cricketer at the 2025 BCCI Awards. Mandhana's exceptional performance over the past year, especially in One Day Internationals (ODIs), earned her this prestigious honor for the third time, following wins in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The 28-year-old left-hander etched her name in the records, hitting four centuries within the calendar year and achieving an impressive total of 747 runs at an average of 57.46. Her series of stellar performances included a series-defining hundred against New Zealand and a dazzling century in Perth against Australia, even as India struggled in the series.

Mandhana's skills were not only recognized by the BCCI but also by the ICC, which named her Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. Her consistent ability to triumph over high-caliber adversaries was a testament to her technical prowess and strategic genius on the field. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was honored as the best international men's cricketer at the same awards, solidifying India's prowess in the international cricket arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)