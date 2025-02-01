Left Menu

Jugraj Singh Leads Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to Victory in HIL Final

Jugraj Singh's hat-trick powered the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League final, securing the coveted title after a seven-year hiatus for the event. Other contributors were Sam Lane and scorers Gonzalo Peillat and Amandeep Lakra for the opposing team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:09 IST
Jugraj Singh Leads Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to Victory in HIL Final
Jugraj Singh

In a thrilling conclusion to the Hockey India League, Jugraj Singh's hat-trick steered the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Hyderabad Toofans. The tense final, held on Saturday, saw Singh scoring decisively in the 25th, 32nd, and 35th minutes.

Sam Lane further bolstered Bengal Tigers' scoreline with a goal in the 54th minute. Despite a formidable fightback from the Hyderabad Toofans, led by Gonzalo Peillat with strikes in the 9th and 39th minutes, and Amandeep Lakra's effort in the 26th minute, the Toofans fell just short.

This edition of the HIL, revived after a seven-year gap and commencing on December 28, 2024, brought excitement back to the hockey arena, culminating in a suspenseful and hard-fought title match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025