Jugraj Singh Leads Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to Victory in HIL Final
Jugraj Singh's hat-trick powered the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in the Hockey India League final, securing the coveted title after a seven-year hiatus for the event. Other contributors were Sam Lane and scorers Gonzalo Peillat and Amandeep Lakra for the opposing team.
In a thrilling conclusion to the Hockey India League, Jugraj Singh's hat-trick steered the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a narrow 4-3 victory over the Hyderabad Toofans. The tense final, held on Saturday, saw Singh scoring decisively in the 25th, 32nd, and 35th minutes.
Sam Lane further bolstered Bengal Tigers' scoreline with a goal in the 54th minute. Despite a formidable fightback from the Hyderabad Toofans, led by Gonzalo Peillat with strikes in the 9th and 39th minutes, and Amandeep Lakra's effort in the 26th minute, the Toofans fell just short.
This edition of the HIL, revived after a seven-year gap and commencing on December 28, 2024, brought excitement back to the hockey arena, culminating in a suspenseful and hard-fought title match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
