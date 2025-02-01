Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Cruises to Emphatic Victory Against Mohammedan SC

Mohun Bagan SG triumphed over Mohammedan SC with a decisive 4-0 victory in the Indian Super League. Featuring outstanding performances by Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh, the Mariners solidified their top position in the table. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith celebrated his 50th ISL clean sheet during the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:53 IST
Mohun Bagan Cruises to Emphatic Victory Against Mohammedan SC
Mohammedan SC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their dominance in the Indian Super League by defeating Mohammedan SC with a resounding 4-0 victory at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krinangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh both scored twice to breach Mohammedan's defense, propelling the Mariners to a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the league standings.

Commencing the match with energy and resolve, the Mariners seized an early advantage. Liston Colaco's corner kick facilitated Jamie Maclaren and Dippendu Biswas's efforts, leading to Subhasish Bose's fifth goal of the season in the 12th minute. Manvir Singh continued the onslaught, doubling the lead in the 20th minute with another well-timed corner executed by Jason Cummings.

Amidst a spirited defense, Mohammedan SC's struggles were compounded by Kasimov's dismissal, allowing Mohun Bagan SG to further capitalize. With Cummings prominently involved in orchestrating attacks, the Mariners secured their 13th season victory, ensuring goalkeeper Vishal Kaith marked his 50th ISL clean sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025