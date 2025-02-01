Mohun Bagan Cruises to Emphatic Victory Against Mohammedan SC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their dominance in the Indian Super League by defeating Mohammedan SC with a resounding 4-0 victory at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krinangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh both scored twice to breach Mohammedan's defense, propelling the Mariners to a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the league standings.

Commencing the match with energy and resolve, the Mariners seized an early advantage. Liston Colaco's corner kick facilitated Jamie Maclaren and Dippendu Biswas's efforts, leading to Subhasish Bose's fifth goal of the season in the 12th minute. Manvir Singh continued the onslaught, doubling the lead in the 20th minute with another well-timed corner executed by Jason Cummings.

Amidst a spirited defense, Mohammedan SC's struggles were compounded by Kasimov's dismissal, allowing Mohun Bagan SG to further capitalize. With Cummings prominently involved in orchestrating attacks, the Mariners secured their 13th season victory, ensuring goalkeeper Vishal Kaith marked his 50th ISL clean sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)