Praggnanandhaa Shines in Tata Steel Masters

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a remarkable victory against Serbia's Alexey Sarana, bringing his overall score to 8.5 points in the Tata Steel Masters.

Meanwhile, D Gukesh maintained his lead, nearing a triumph over Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands, while Arjun Erigaisi shattered Nodirbek Abdusattorov's aspirations with a decisive win using white pieces.

Praggnanandhaa, displaying tactical mastery, executed a queen sacrifice for a forced checkmate, while Erigaisi bested Abdusattorov in a Nimzo Indian match with the Capablanca variation.

