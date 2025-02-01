Praggnanandhaa Shines in Tata Steel Masters
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa achieved a stunning win against Alexey Sarana in the Tata Steel Masters, with a total of 8.5 points. On the same day, Arjun Erigaisi ended the championship hopes of Nodirbek Abdusattorov, while D Gukesh retained his lead. The tournament showcased intense competitive spirit and tactical brilliance.
Meanwhile, D Gukesh maintained his lead, nearing a triumph over Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands, while Arjun Erigaisi shattered Nodirbek Abdusattorov's aspirations with a decisive win using white pieces.
Praggnanandhaa, displaying tactical mastery, executed a queen sacrifice for a forced checkmate, while Erigaisi bested Abdusattorov in a Nimzo Indian match with the Capablanca variation.
