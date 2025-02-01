Hyderabad's Vishesh Sharma Shines Bright at PGTI Qualifying School
Eighteen-year-old Vishesh Sharma, hailing from Hyderabad, clinched victory with a stellar performance, scoring an eight-under 63 at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 in Jamshedpur. His impressive 13-under 129 total advanced him to the Final Stage. The top 28 from 129 players moved forward, with the cut set at two-under 140.
In a stunning display of talent, 18-year-old amateur golfer Vishesh Sharma from Hyderabad emerged victorious at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025's Pre-Qualifying III. Held at Jamshedpur's Golmuri Golf Course, Sharma posted an exceptional second-round score of eight-under 63, bringing his total to 13-under 129 and securing a win by two strokes.
Sharma, a former top-ranked Indian junior golfer, began the final round just one shot off the lead, showcasing his skill with two eagles, six birdies, and two bogeys. He drove the par-4 fourth green for his first eagle of the day and chipped in on the ninth for another, leading him up from a tied third position.
'My putting and course management were the highlights,' Sharma stated. As 80 players progress to the Final Stage joined by 48 exempt players, the competition will heat up from February 4-7 at Golmuri Golf Course, where Sharma hopes to secure a full card and consider turning pro.
