Hyderabad's Vishesh Sharma Shines Bright at PGTI Qualifying School

In a stunning display of talent, 18-year-old amateur golfer Vishesh Sharma from Hyderabad emerged victorious at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025's Pre-Qualifying III. Held at Jamshedpur's Golmuri Golf Course, Sharma posted an exceptional second-round score of eight-under 63, bringing his total to 13-under 129 and securing a win by two strokes.

Sharma, a former top-ranked Indian junior golfer, began the final round just one shot off the lead, showcasing his skill with two eagles, six birdies, and two bogeys. He drove the par-4 fourth green for his first eagle of the day and chipped in on the ninth for another, leading him up from a tied third position.

'My putting and course management were the highlights,' Sharma stated. As 80 players progress to the Final Stage joined by 48 exempt players, the competition will heat up from February 4-7 at Golmuri Golf Course, where Sharma hopes to secure a full card and consider turning pro.

