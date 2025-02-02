Sports Recap: Thrilling Wins and Notable Trades

In today's sports brief, Ekaterina Alexandrova clinched her second straight final spot at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, overpowering Karolina Muchova.

Meanwhile, the NFL Super Bowl will showcase artist Tahj Williams, highlighting Black New Orleans culture with her logo and theme art, inspired by the Black Masking tradition.

In tennis, Australia and the U.S. advanced in the Davis Cup qualifiers. NBA news includes season-ending injuries for Dejounte Murray and Brooks Barnhizer. The Clippers and Stars made key trades, while Nassourdine Imavov's knockout win in the UFC positions him for a title shot.

(With inputs from agencies.)