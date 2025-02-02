Left Menu

Gambhir Backs Sharma and Kohli for Champion's Glory

India coach Gautam Gambhir believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still hold significant value for the team despite recent performance dips. He emphasizes their pivotal role in the Champions Trophy, highlighting their hunger and passion to perform as India faces tough group-stage opponents in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed strong support for veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, despite their lackluster recent showings. Gambhir insists both players remain crucial to India's prospects in the approaching Champions Trophy.

Sharma and Kohli, who returned to domestic cricket after defeats to New Zealand and Australia, are expected to deliver crucial performances. Gambhir emphasized their immense value to both the team and Indian cricket, noting their continued passion for representing their country.

India, drawn in Group A, faces Bangladesh, arch-rivals Pakistan, and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. Gambhir highlighted the high-stakes nature of the tournament, emphasizing the importance of focusing on all matches equally to secure championship victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

