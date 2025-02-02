Left Menu

India's U-19 Triumph: Special Moment in Cricket History

India's U-19 women's team clinched the T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa. Captain Niki Prasad hailed it as a 'special moment,' crediting composure and teamwork. Player of the Tournament, Gongadi Trisha, dedicated her performance to her father, highlighting the team's all-round strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:32 IST
India's U-19 Triumph: Special Moment in Cricket History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's U-19 women's cricket team celebrated a momentous victory, securing the T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by nine wickets. The team captain, Niki Prasad, lauded the achievement as a 'special moment' and attributed the victory to calmness and a steadfast focus among the players.

The final saw India chase down a target of 83 with ease, reaching 84 for one in just 11.2 overs. Key contributors included Gongadi Trisha, who top-scored with an unbeaten 44, and significant partnerships from Sanika Chalke. India's bowling attack, led by Trisha's three wickets, dismantled South Africa for 82 in 20 overs.

Despite their loss, South Africa's captain, Kayla Reyneke, expressed pride in her team's performance and vowed to come back stronger. Trisha, honored as Player of the Tournament, dedicated her achievement to her father, expressing aspirations to continue excelling in international cricket with inspiration from Mithali Raj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025