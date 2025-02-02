India's U-19 Triumph: Special Moment in Cricket History
India's U-19 women's team clinched the T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa. Captain Niki Prasad hailed it as a 'special moment,' crediting composure and teamwork. Player of the Tournament, Gongadi Trisha, dedicated her performance to her father, highlighting the team's all-round strength.
India's U-19 women's cricket team celebrated a momentous victory, securing the T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by nine wickets. The team captain, Niki Prasad, lauded the achievement as a 'special moment' and attributed the victory to calmness and a steadfast focus among the players.
The final saw India chase down a target of 83 with ease, reaching 84 for one in just 11.2 overs. Key contributors included Gongadi Trisha, who top-scored with an unbeaten 44, and significant partnerships from Sanika Chalke. India's bowling attack, led by Trisha's three wickets, dismantled South Africa for 82 in 20 overs.
Despite their loss, South Africa's captain, Kayla Reyneke, expressed pride in her team's performance and vowed to come back stronger. Trisha, honored as Player of the Tournament, dedicated her achievement to her father, expressing aspirations to continue excelling in international cricket with inspiration from Mithali Raj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
