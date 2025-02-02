Left Menu

India's Young Stars Shine in U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Triumph

India's under-19 women's cricket team claimed their second consecutive T20 World Cup title, showcasing extraordinary performances from players like Gongadi Trisha, who set the record for most runs, and Vaishnavi Sharma, who claimed the most wickets. These young cricketers promise a bright future for Indian women's cricket.

India's under-19 women's cricket team secured their second consecutive Women's T20 World Cup title, underscoring the emergence of an array of young talent ready to bolster the nation's future in the sport.

Among the standout performers was Gongadi Trisha of Hyderabad, who dominated the tournament by scoring a record-setting 309 runs at an average of 77.25, supplemented by her effective leg-spin bowling.

Vaishnavi Sharma of Gwalior emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup history, securing 17 wickets. Other noteworthy players included left-handed opener G Kamalini, potent spinner Aayushi Shukla, and the disciplined bowler VJ Joshitha, all contributing significantly to India's triumph.

