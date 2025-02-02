Left Menu

Revamped Bihar Sports Committee Boosts Athlete Morale

Bihar athletes at the National Games laud the ad hoc committee for professional management, enhancing facilities leading to better on-field results. Following the dissolution of Bihar Olympic Association by the IOA, improved governance has provided athletes with better kits, coaching, and a sense of care and confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:30 IST
Revamped Bihar Sports Committee Boosts Athlete Morale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bihar athletes are seeing a notable improvement in their performances at the National Games, thanks to the professional approach of a newly formed ad hoc committee. The committee, led by Hockey India's Bholanath Singh, has replaced the Bihar Olympic Association after it was dissolved by the Indian Olympic Association due to inefficiencies.

Athletes have reported improved facilities, coaching, and equipment, contributing to a more encouraging sports environment. Arti Kumari, a leading member of the Bihar women's Rugby team, praised the support, noting the quality of gear and overall athlete care. Wushu player Isha Mishra echoed these sentiments, highlighting increased confidence with international-level resources available during training.

Paris Olympian and committee member Shreyasi Singh emphasized the positive impact on athletes' morale and performance. Bihar State Sports Authority's Director General S Raveendran commended the committee for aligning with the state's vision to elevate sports standards, ensuring fair athlete selection, and focusing on athlete welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025