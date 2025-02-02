Revamped Bihar Sports Committee Boosts Athlete Morale

Bihar athletes are seeing a notable improvement in their performances at the National Games, thanks to the professional approach of a newly formed ad hoc committee. The committee, led by Hockey India's Bholanath Singh, has replaced the Bihar Olympic Association after it was dissolved by the Indian Olympic Association due to inefficiencies.

Athletes have reported improved facilities, coaching, and equipment, contributing to a more encouraging sports environment. Arti Kumari, a leading member of the Bihar women's Rugby team, praised the support, noting the quality of gear and overall athlete care. Wushu player Isha Mishra echoed these sentiments, highlighting increased confidence with international-level resources available during training.

Paris Olympian and committee member Shreyasi Singh emphasized the positive impact on athletes' morale and performance. Bihar State Sports Authority's Director General S Raveendran commended the committee for aligning with the state's vision to elevate sports standards, ensuring fair athlete selection, and focusing on athlete welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)