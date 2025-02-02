Left Menu

Crispin Chettri Takes Charge: Guiding India's Women at the Pink Ladies Cup

Crispin Chettri has been appointed as the head coach for India's national senior women's football team, debuting at the Pink Ladies Cup in Dubai. A former player and current Odisha FC coach, Chettri's new role highlights recent changes in team leadership strategies by the All India Football Federation.

Updated: 02-02-2025 20:40 IST
In a significant development, Crispin Chettri, a seasoned figure in Indian football, has been appointed as the head coach of the national senior women's team. His first challenge will be the Pink Ladies Cup, scheduled in Dubai from February 20 to 26, according to the All India Football Federation.

Chettri, 50, brings valuable experience, having played for the Indian youth team in 1999 and representing India at the 2000 AFC Youth Championship qualifiers. Currently, he also coaches Odisha FC in the Indian Women's League, reflecting his dual commitment to nurturing Indian women's football at both national and club levels.

The Pink Ladies Cup sees India face formidable opponents like Korea Republic, Russia, and Jordan. As Chettri prepares the team, a preparatory camp will commence on February 7 in Andhra Pradesh. His coaching tenure with the national team introduces a fresh strategy amidst frequent leadership changes in recent years.

