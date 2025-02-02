Left Menu

Stunning Comebacks and Surprises Mark L&T Mumbai Open Qualifiers

Maaya Rajeshwaran staged an impressive comeback to defeat Jessica Failla, while Petra Marcinko's unexpected retirement marked a shocking exit. Mei Yamaguchi and Tina Smith also showcased resilience. The main draw of the L&T Mumbai Open will commence with notable matches featuring Tatjana Maria and India's Sahaja Yamalapalli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:18 IST
Maaya Rajeshwaran
  • Country:
  • India

Maaya Rajeshwaran made a striking return to defeat Jessica Failla, winning 7-6, 1-6, 6-4, at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series. Rajeshwaran's nerve held firm in a fierce third set, delivering an outstanding victory.

In a surprising twist, second-seed Petra Marcinko retired from the tournament during her match against Aleksandar Krunic, leaving spectators in disbelief. The exact reason for her withdrawal remains unknown, creating a notable gap in the competition.

Other matches saw Japanese fourth seed Mei Yamaguchi triumph over Alevtina Ibragimova, resolving the contest 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 after a gripping two-hour battle. Meanwhile, Tina Smith overcame Daria Kudashova 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, securing her win through strategic plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

