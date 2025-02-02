Left Menu

India's U-19 Women's Triumph: A Cricketing Tour de Force

The BCCI has announced a cash award of INR 5 crore for the Indian U-19 women's cricket team and their support staff after their victory in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia. The team thrashed South Africa in the final, showcasing exceptional skill and maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the tournament.

Updated: 02-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:24 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared a 5 crore rupees cash reward for the Indian U-19 women's cricket team and their support staff. This comes in celebration of their remarkable achievement in winning the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, for the second time.

Under the leadership of captain Niki Prasad, the Indian team demonstrated exceptional skill and composure, defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the final. Their unbeaten record throughout the tournament is a testament to the strength and potential of women's cricket in India.

The trophy reflects the growth of the grassroots cricket structure in the country, producing world-class talent. Key players like G. Trisha and spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla delivered standout performances, contributing to India's triumphant campaign.

