Rashford Eyes Aston Villa Move Amid Premier League Shake-Up

Marcus Rashford was reportedly undergoing a medical examination at Aston Villa on Sunday, in preparation for a potential loan move from Manchester United. Rashford has faced contention with newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim.

The potential transfer, poised to become permanent at £40 million ($50 million), includes a loan fee and Villa covering most of Rashford's nearly $400,000 weekly salary. No official comments have emerged from either club regarding the deal.

Amid career uncertainties, Rashford eyes a revival at Villa under manager Unai Emery following a season marred by commitment concerns. With Jhon Duran sold to Al-Nassr, Villa seeks to strengthen its attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)