Rashford Eyes Aston Villa Move Amid Premier League Shake-Up

Marcus Rashford is set for a medical at Aston Villa, considering a loan from Manchester United. With tensions high under new manager Ruben Amorim, Rashford aims to revive his career despite lucrative salary demands and past disciplinary issues. Villa seeks to enhance its striking options after Jhon Duran's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:33 IST
Marcus Rashford
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marcus Rashford was reportedly undergoing a medical examination at Aston Villa on Sunday, in preparation for a potential loan move from Manchester United. Rashford has faced contention with newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim.

The potential transfer, poised to become permanent at £40 million ($50 million), includes a loan fee and Villa covering most of Rashford's nearly $400,000 weekly salary. No official comments have emerged from either club regarding the deal.

Amid career uncertainties, Rashford eyes a revival at Villa under manager Unai Emery following a season marred by commitment concerns. With Jhon Duran sold to Al-Nassr, Villa seeks to strengthen its attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

