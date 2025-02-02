Lewandowski's Decisive Goal Keeps Barcelona in Title Race
Robert Lewandowski scored the winning goal, as Barcelona defeated Alaves 1-0, moving them closer to rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish league. The match featured an injury substitution for Barcelona's Gavi and Alaves' Conechny following a head collision. Alaves remains in the relegation zone with this defeat.
Robert Lewandowski's pivotal second-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Barcelona against Alaves, bringing them within four points of league leaders Real Madrid. The win is crucial for Barcelona, now three points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who won 2-0 against Mallorca to break a winless streak.
'We knew we had to win,' Lewandowski commented post-match, emphasizing the importance of the victory after a series of missed opportunities in the league. His strike marked his fourth goal in four games and seventh in the last eight, showcasing his consistent form.
The match at Montjuic stadium was notable for an unfortunate head collision between Barcelona's Gavi and Alaves' Tomás Conechny. Gavi managed to leave the field independently, while Conechny required a stretcher and hospital assessment. Alaves, yet again without a win, remains trapped in the relegation zone.
