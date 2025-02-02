Left Menu

Thrilling Finale: India Clinches Series Against England

In a thrilling final T20I, India defeated England by a comprehensive margin, with standout performances from Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube, who both took crucial wickets. England struggled against India's bowlers, managing only 97 runs, leading to India's victory in the 5-match series.

Thrilling Finale: India Clinches Series Against England
  India

In an exhilarating conclusion to the T20I series, India emerged victorious against England, triumphing in the final match held on Sunday. India displayed solid performances both with the bat and ball, managing a massive total of 247 runs in 20 overs despite losing quick wickets.

Abhishek Sharma stood out as a key player, scoring 135 runs, while Shivam Dube and others contributed with the ball, securing significant wickets, including that of Phil Salt, who top-scored for England with 55 runs. England's batting line-up faltered, managing only 97 runs in response.

This decisive win showcases India's dominance in the series, sealing their victory with splendid teamwork and tactical superiority. It was a comprehensive performance that left England trailing, wrapping up the series in style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

