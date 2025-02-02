Thrilling Finale: India Clinches Series Against England

In an exhilarating conclusion to the T20I series, India emerged victorious against England, triumphing in the final match held on Sunday. India displayed solid performances both with the bat and ball, managing a massive total of 247 runs in 20 overs despite losing quick wickets.

Abhishek Sharma stood out as a key player, scoring 135 runs, while Shivam Dube and others contributed with the ball, securing significant wickets, including that of Phil Salt, who top-scored for England with 55 runs. England's batting line-up faltered, managing only 97 runs in response.

This decisive win showcases India's dominance in the series, sealing their victory with splendid teamwork and tactical superiority. It was a comprehensive performance that left England trailing, wrapping up the series in style.

(With inputs from agencies.)