Chess Titans Face Off: Tiebreak Drama at Tata Steel Tournament

In a riveting finale to the Tata Steel Chess tournament, world champion D Gukesh and Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa were dealt surprising defeats. Their losses on the final day set the stage for a tension-filled tiebreaker showdown, bringing an electrifying end to the competition.

Gukesh's first match as world champion saw him outmaneuvered by Arjun Erigaisi, while Praggnanandhaa succumbed to Vincent Keymer's flawless technique. This dramatic development recalls the famous 2013 Candidates tournament where both Magnus Carlsen and Vladimir Kramnik lost, ending in a decisive tiebreaker.

Despite the setbacks, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa will now gear up for fast-paced tiebreak games to determine the champion after both finished with 8.5 points. Nodirbek Abdusattorov was held to a draw by P Harikrishna, while other contenders saw mixed fortunes in this chess showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)