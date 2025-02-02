Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Innings Shatters Records Against England

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma achieved a career-high performance by scoring 135 runs off 54 balls against England. His exceptional innings included a record 13 sixes. Abhishek attributes this success to rigorous pre-match preparations and the unwavering support of his coaches and family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:41 IST
Indian cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma left spectators in awe with his extraordinary innings against England, scoring 135 off just 54 deliveries. This match saw Sharma break records by hitting an incredible 13 sixes, the highest by any Indian player in a T20 International.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Sharma attributed his success to extensive pre-match preparations and the backing from his coaches and captain despite past challenges. He emphasized the importance of practice, saying his efforts in recreating match scenarios during nets were key to his outstanding performance.

The 24-year-old also expressed gratitude towards cricket legend Yuvraj Singh for his guidance and dedicated his performance to his family, who were present during the match. He quashed notions of competition between teammates like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, stating camaraderie enriches their shared dream of playing for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

