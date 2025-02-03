Rashford's Surprising Villa Move
Marcus Rashford, a forward for Manchester United and England, has been loaned to Aston Villa until the season's end. He has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances but hasn't played since last month. Rashford's accolades include a Europa League and multiple domestic cup victories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 03:52 IST
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been loaned to Aston Villa, as announced by both Premier League clubs on Sunday.
The England international, with 60 caps and significant achievements under his belt, will stay with Villa until the end of the current season.
Rashford, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has been sidelined at United following disagreements with manager Ruben Amorim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement