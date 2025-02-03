Marcus Rashford Heads to Aston Villa on Loan
Marcus Rashford, a forward for Manchester United, has joined Aston Villa on loan, as confirmed on Sunday. The England striker, with 138 goals for Manchester United, expressed excitement about the new opportunity. Rashford, who had been sidelined at United, aims to rejuvenate his career at Villa.
Marcus Rashford, the accomplished Manchester United forward, has made a temporary move to Aston Villa, both clubs have confirmed. This loan marks a new chapter for the England striker, who had been sidelined in recent weeks at Old Trafford.
With 60 caps for England, Rashford brings his significant experience to Villa until the season's end. 'Aston Villa was an easy decision for me, given their admirable performance this season,' Rashford shared on social media, expressing his eagerness to play.
Despite contributing 138 goals for Manchester United, Rashford sought a fresh challenge after being omitted from recent matches. Villa also secured the acquisition of Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen as part of their January transfers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
