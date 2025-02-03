Left Menu

Boca Juniors Triumph with Palacios' Strike in Apertura

Boca Juniors achieved their first win in the Apertura season, defeating Huracan 2-1. Edinson Cavani's free-kick opened the scoring, with Carlos Palacios securing the victory. The match included a tribute to Juan Roman Riquelme, mimicking his famous celebration style, and elevating Boca to fourth place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:59 IST
Boca Juniors claimed their first victory of the Argentine Primera Division's Apertura season with a thrilling 2-1 win over Huracan, highlighted by Carlos Palacios' decisive strike.

After drawing with Argentinos Juniors and Union, Boca Juniors delivered a solid first-half performance. Edinson Cavani opened the scoring with a deflected free-kick that found Hernan Galindez's net in the 19th minute. Huracan equalized on the half-hour mark when Marco Pellegrino headed the ball into the net, pending a VAR review for suspected obstruction.

In the second half, Boca Juniors regained their offensive momentum. Miguel Merentiel set up Palacios, who secured the victory in the 68th minute with a celebrated goal at the Bombonera stadium. Palacios paid homage to Juan Roman Riquelme with a 'Topo Gigio' celebration. With the win, Boca Juniors advanced to fourth place in Group A and will next face Racing Club on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

