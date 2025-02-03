Left Menu

Rugby Australia's A$210 Million Broadcast Rights Extension with Nine Entertainment

Rugby Australia is set to sign a five-year A$210 million broadcast rights extension with Nine Entertainment, spanning from 2026 to 2030. The agreement includes rights for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup, promising increased revenue and financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:58 IST
Rugby Australia's A$210 Million Broadcast Rights Extension with Nine Entertainment
Scotland Rugby Team Image Credit:

Rugby Australia is on the verge of a significant financial boost as it prepares to extend its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment for another five years, according to a report by the Australian Financial Review. The deal, valued at A$210 million, will cover the years 2026 to 2030.

This lucrative arrangement will include the broadcast rights for major events such as the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup. A spokesperson for Nine Entertainment confirmed that an in-principle agreement has been reached, with further details pending final contractual arrangements.

The new deal represents a substantial increase in broadcast revenue compared to Rugby Australia's current arrangement, set to expire in 2025. The extension follows a previous three-year, A$100 million agreement signed in 2020, which marked Nine's entry into broadcasting Wallabies tests and Super Rugby matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025