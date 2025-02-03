Rugby Australia's A$210 Million Broadcast Rights Extension with Nine Entertainment

Rugby Australia is on the verge of a significant financial boost as it prepares to extend its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment for another five years, according to a report by the Australian Financial Review. The deal, valued at A$210 million, will cover the years 2026 to 2030.

This lucrative arrangement will include the broadcast rights for major events such as the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup. A spokesperson for Nine Entertainment confirmed that an in-principle agreement has been reached, with further details pending final contractual arrangements.

The new deal represents a substantial increase in broadcast revenue compared to Rugby Australia's current arrangement, set to expire in 2025. The extension follows a previous three-year, A$100 million agreement signed in 2020, which marked Nine's entry into broadcasting Wallabies tests and Super Rugby matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)