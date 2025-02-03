Rugby Australia's A$210 Million Broadcast Rights Extension with Nine Entertainment
Rugby Australia is set to sign a five-year A$210 million broadcast rights extension with Nine Entertainment, spanning from 2026 to 2030. The agreement includes rights for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup, promising increased revenue and financial stability.
Rugby Australia is on the verge of a significant financial boost as it prepares to extend its broadcast rights agreement with Nine Entertainment for another five years, according to a report by the Australian Financial Review. The deal, valued at A$210 million, will cover the years 2026 to 2030.
This lucrative arrangement will include the broadcast rights for major events such as the 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup. A spokesperson for Nine Entertainment confirmed that an in-principle agreement has been reached, with further details pending final contractual arrangements.
The new deal represents a substantial increase in broadcast revenue compared to Rugby Australia's current arrangement, set to expire in 2025. The extension follows a previous three-year, A$100 million agreement signed in 2020, which marked Nine's entry into broadcasting Wallabies tests and Super Rugby matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wallabies and Eddie Jones Reunite on the Field in Epic Tokyo Test
India's Major Financial Boost for Disaster Mitigation Projects
Tripura's Quest for Financial Boost: A Call for Increased Funding from the 16th Finance Commission
Shiv Sena Calls for Financial Boost to Propel Maharashtra as Innovation Leader
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series