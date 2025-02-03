Praggnanandhaa Triumphs in Thrilling Tata Steel Masters Showdown

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, commended Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for his "phenomenal victory" at the 2025 Tata Steel Masters. Praggnanandhaa captured the prestigious title in a gripping finale against World Champion D Gukesh, highlighting a new chapter in Indian chess.

The final was set up after surprise losses for both Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh in Round 13, forcing a decisive tiebreak. Praggnanandhaa clinched the title with a 2-1 victory, demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure, particularly when Gukesh took a critical win forcing Praggnanandhaa to resign.

In the tiebreak's conclusion, Praggnanandhaa capitalized on a Gukesh misstep to secure his victory. Despite being initially disadvantaged, Praggnanandhaa showed calmness and took advantage of Gukesh's errors, leading to a memorable finale as Gukesh conceded defeat, underscoring the unstoppable rise of Indian chess prodigies.

(With inputs from agencies.)