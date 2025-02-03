Unlocking India's Golf Potential: Greg Norman's Vision
Australian golf icon Greg Norman sees immense potential in India as a burgeoning force in the sport. He advocates for regular tournaments in the country, emphasizing that LIV Golf could significantly contribute to reviving and advancing Indian golf's golden era of success.
Australian golf legend Greg Norman envisions India as a latent powerhouse in the world of golf, asserting that more competitions in the country are needed to help its players unlock their full potential. Norman has advocated for making the recently-held International Series an annual event in India.
The former world number one, boasting 88 professional titles, expressed optimism about India's growth in the sport. Highlighting the significance of the next 25 years for Indian golf, Norman emphasized the need for investment in this 'sleeping giant' of the sport.
As CEO of LIV Golf, a league known for its innovative approach, Norman believes LIV could play a significant role in revitalizing Indian golf—a sport that saw notable success with players like Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri. Despite facing resistance from established tours, Norman is keen on bringing LIV's fresh dynamics to India, drawing more youth and global attention.
