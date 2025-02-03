Claressa Shields Makes Boxing History with Third Undisputed Title

Claressa Shields has once again etched her name into boxing history.

On Sunday, Shields emerged victorious against Danielle Perkins, clinching the women's heavyweight title and becoming the sport's first undisputed world champion across three weight classes. The bout, held in front of an enthusiastic hometown crowd in Flint, Michigan, concluded with Shields securing a unanimous decision.

Despite facing a shoulder injury, the 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist exhibited remarkable resilience, landing a decisive right hand in the final round and maintaining her undefeated record, now standing at 16-0.

