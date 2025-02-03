Left Menu

Claressa Shields Makes Boxing History with Third Undisputed Title

Claressa Shields made boxing history by becoming the first undisputed champion across three weight classes after defeating Danielle Perkins for the heavyweight title. Despite battling a shoulder injury, Shields won by unanimous decision in Flint, Michigan. She remains undefeated with a professional record of 16-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:18 IST
Claressa Shields has once again etched her name into boxing history.

On Sunday, Shields emerged victorious against Danielle Perkins, clinching the women's heavyweight title and becoming the sport's first undisputed world champion across three weight classes. The bout, held in front of an enthusiastic hometown crowd in Flint, Michigan, concluded with Shields securing a unanimous decision.

Despite facing a shoulder injury, the 29-year-old Olympic gold medalist exhibited remarkable resilience, landing a decisive right hand in the final round and maintaining her undefeated record, now standing at 16-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)

