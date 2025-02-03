Tickets Now Available for India's Champions Trophy Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that tickets for India's three group-stage matches and the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Dubai will go on sale Monday evening.

This year's edition is set to unfold across venues in Pakistan and Dubai with India playing its matches in Dubai, starting February 19. Tickets will be available from 5:30 pm IST, starting at AED 125, approximately INR 2,900.

While tickets for events in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi have been available since last week, the highly-awaited final, slated for March 9, will see ticket releases post the first semifinal. Top teams will contest 15 matches across 19 days, aiming for glory in this prestigious tournament.

