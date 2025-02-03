Samra and Anthony Shine with Gold at National Games
Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra and Karnataka's Jonathan Anthony clinched gold in the women's 50m 3 positions and men's 10m pistol events, respectively, at the 38th National Games. Samra scored 461.2 points, while Anthony secured his gold with a composed performance. Anjum Moudgil and Ravinder Singh took silver medals.
In a remarkable display at the 38th National Games, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra and Karnataka's Jonathan Anthony emerged victorious, each securing gold medals in their respective events.
Samra, an Asian Games gold medallist, delivered an impressive score of 461.2 points in the women's 50m 3 positions event. Her victory marked a significant comeback, as she reflected on her Olympic journey where she did not make the finals. Samra expressed her joy, saying, "Winning gold today feels special." Moudgil and Rapole completed the podium with silver and bronze respectively.
In the men's 10m pistol, Anthony showcased a stellar performance, claiming the gold. SSCB's Ravinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh followed with silver and bronze. Anthony noted, "Competing against talented shooters who have represented India made this victory meaningful."
(With inputs from agencies.)
