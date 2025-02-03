Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Taekwondo Officials Replaced Amid Rigging Allegations in National Games

The National Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) has replaced Taekwondo's competition director after accusations of result-fixing emerged across ten weight categories. Following strong recommendations, S Dinesh Kumar succeeds T Praveen Kumar. The Indian Olympic Association emphasizes fair competition, advocating integrity and transparency for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:29 IST
The National Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) has taken action to ensure the integrity of the games in response to serious allegations of match-fixing. Ten out of 16 weight categories in taekwondo were reportedly predetermined, prompting the appointment of a new competition director.

The committee named S Dinesh Kumar as the new competition director, following strong endorsements from the Prevention of Manipulation of Competition Committee (PMCC). Sunaina Kumari, GTCC chairperson, expressed support for the change to uphold fair play.

The Indian Olympic Association's president PT Usha emphasized the importance of transparency in sports, urging all stakeholders to give athletes a fair opportunity. The PMCC's recommendations included replacing technical officials and having video recordings to mitigate further manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

