Left Menu

AC Milan Secures Santiago Gimenez in Major Transfer

AC Milan has acquired Santiago Gimenez, a forward, from Feyenoord. Born in Argentina, Gimenez is a Mexican citizen who joined Feyenoord in 2022 and scored 65 goals. Milan paid 32 million euros for the striker, who has played for Mexico 32 times, scoring four goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:56 IST
AC Milan Secures Santiago Gimenez in Major Transfer

In a significant transfer move, AC Milan announced the signing of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, with a deal extending four-and-a-half years. Mexican national Gimenez, originally from Argentina, has made an impressive mark at Feyenoord by netting 65 goals in 105 matches since July 2022.

The transfer, involving a fee of 32 million euros, adds the prolific 23-year-old forward to Milan's roster. With 32 caps for Mexico, Gimenez has already contributed four international goals to his name.

This acquisition marks Milan's second notable addition during this window, following the loan of Kyle Walker from Manchester City. As the Coppa Italia quarter-finals approach, Milan faces AS Roma after their recent 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025