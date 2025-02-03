AC Milan Secures Santiago Gimenez in Major Transfer

In a significant transfer move, AC Milan announced the signing of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, with a deal extending four-and-a-half years. Mexican national Gimenez, originally from Argentina, has made an impressive mark at Feyenoord by netting 65 goals in 105 matches since July 2022.

The transfer, involving a fee of 32 million euros, adds the prolific 23-year-old forward to Milan's roster. With 32 caps for Mexico, Gimenez has already contributed four international goals to his name.

This acquisition marks Milan's second notable addition during this window, following the loan of Kyle Walker from Manchester City. As the Coppa Italia quarter-finals approach, Milan faces AS Roma after their recent 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

