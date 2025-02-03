Left Menu

RPSG Group Strikes Partnership with Manchester Originals in The Hundred

RPSG Group, owners of Lucknow Super Giants, has won a partnership bid to co-run The Hundred's Manchester Originals. They secured 49% stake, enhancing cricket's future in Manchester. Lancashire, seeking an IPL partner, finalized the deal, targeting financial stability and team growth.

Updated: 03-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:22 IST
RPSG Group Strikes Partnership with Manchester Originals in The Hundred
Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group has secured a pivotal stake in the Manchester Originals, marking a significant milestone in cricket collaborations. The group, known for its ownership of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, partnered with Lancashire to manage The Hundred franchise.

As reported by Espncricinfo, RPSG Group locked in a 49% stake with a successful bid, reportedly amounting to 116 million pounds. This move follows an unsuccessful attempt to acquire a stake in London Spirit. The new venture focuses on dynamic team building for Manchester and the broader North West.

The agreement enters an eight-week exclusivity period for finalizing terms, with Lancashire keen on reducing significant bank debt through potential partial stake sales. With anticipation running high, both parties express confidence in shaping a promising future for the Originals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

