RPSG Group Strikes Partnership with Manchester Originals in The Hundred

Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Group has secured a pivotal stake in the Manchester Originals, marking a significant milestone in cricket collaborations. The group, known for its ownership of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, partnered with Lancashire to manage The Hundred franchise.

As reported by Espncricinfo, RPSG Group locked in a 49% stake with a successful bid, reportedly amounting to 116 million pounds. This move follows an unsuccessful attempt to acquire a stake in London Spirit. The new venture focuses on dynamic team building for Manchester and the broader North West.

The agreement enters an eight-week exclusivity period for finalizing terms, with Lancashire keen on reducing significant bank debt through potential partial stake sales. With anticipation running high, both parties express confidence in shaping a promising future for the Originals.

(With inputs from agencies.)