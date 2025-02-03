Left Menu

Chinelle Henry Replaces Alyssa Healy in UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

UP Warriorz signed West Indies' Chinelle Henry to replace injured Alyssa Healy for the 2025 Women's Premier League season. Healy's absence due to persistent injuries left a significant gap filled by Henry, an experienced all-rounder with impressive stats in T20 internationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:59 IST
Chinelle Henry. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season, UP Warriorz has enlisted West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry as a substitute for the injured Australian star Alyssa Healy. The decision comes after Healy, a cornerstone of the team, announced her unavailability for the season due to an ongoing injury struggle.

Healy, who led UP Warriorz to the playoffs in the first season, has been battling injury setbacks, including a ruptured plantar fascia and a knee injury, since last year. These injuries have kept her out of pivotal matches including the T20 World Cup semifinals and a portion of the Women's Big Bash League.

In her stead, Henry, who boasts significant experience with 62 T20 Internationals under her belt, joins the franchise for a sum of Rs 30 lakh. Her record includes 473 runs and 22 wickets in T20Is, making her a valuable addition to the team. The newest season of the WPL is poised to kick off on February 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

