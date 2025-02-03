Left Menu

Mehak Sharma Sets National Records, Triumphs at National Games

Punjab weightlifter Mehak Sharma shattered three national records at the 38th National Games, clinching the gold in the women's 87+ kg category. Her outstanding performance left rivals trailing. Mehak expressed gratitude towards her coaches and family, underscoring the importance of support in achieving success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:23 IST
Punjab's Mehak Sharma has emerged as the star of the 38th National Games in weightlifting, setting three new national records on the final competition day. Competing in the women's 87+ kg category, Sharma lifted 106kg in snatch and 141kg in clean-and-jerk, surpassing her previous records and securing the gold medal with a total lift of 247kg.

The silver medal was claimed by Purnima Pandey of Uttar Pradesh, who lifted a total of 216kg, while Karnataka's Satya Jyothi took bronze with 201kg. Despite the weight of expectations, Sharma credited her record-breaking feat to rigorous practice and support from her coaches and family.

In the men's 109+ kg category, Tamil Nadu's S Rudramayan also set a national record in the snatch but settled for silver with a total of 355kg. The gold was snapped up by Lovepreet Singh of Services, who amassed a 367kg total lift, with Vivek Pandey of Uttarakhand clinching bronze at 280kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

