Dinesh Karthik's Impact Shines in SA20 as Paarl Royals Seek Momentum

David Miller praises Dinesh Karthik for his performance in limited chances during SA20. Despite injuries, Miller remains optimistic about his team's prospects ahead of the Champions Trophy. The absence of Joe Root is not a concern, as the adaptable squad seeks to change momentum in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gqeberha | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:24 IST
Dinesh Karthik

Gqeberha, South Africa — Paarl Royals captain David Miller has praised Dinesh Karthik for his contributions in the SA20 league, highlighting his positive impact on young players.

Karthik, who has scored 97 runs in six innings, showcased his skills during a recent match against Joburg Super Kings. Miller emphasized Karthik's experience as an asset for the team.

Miller, addressing his own fitness concerns, remains confident while preparing for the Champions Trophy. Despite Joe Root's departure, Miller believes the team is well-equipped to succeed in upcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

