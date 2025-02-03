Dinesh Karthik's Impact Shines in SA20 as Paarl Royals Seek Momentum

Gqeberha, South Africa — Paarl Royals captain David Miller has praised Dinesh Karthik for his contributions in the SA20 league, highlighting his positive impact on young players.

Karthik, who has scored 97 runs in six innings, showcased his skills during a recent match against Joburg Super Kings. Miller emphasized Karthik's experience as an asset for the team.

Miller, addressing his own fitness concerns, remains confident while preparing for the Champions Trophy. Despite Joe Root's departure, Miller believes the team is well-equipped to succeed in upcoming challenges.

