Petra Kvitova Set for Comeback After Maternity Break

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is returning to competitive tennis after a 15-month maternity break. The Czech player will compete in three U.S. tournaments starting with the WTA 250 in Austin, followed by WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. Kvitova expressed eagerness to resume competition and reconnect with fans.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova is making her much-anticipated return to professional tennis following a 15-month hiatus for maternity leave. The Czech champion announced her comeback plan with a lineup that includes three U.S. tournaments, beginning with a WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas.

Subsequent to Austin, Kvitova will compete in the prestigious WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. In a heartfelt video message on Instagram, the 34-year-old, who celebrated major victories at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, shared her excitement about returning to the sport she loves.

Kvitova, who alongside her husband and coach Jiri Vanek welcomed their son last July, expressed appreciation for her supporters. She last competed professionally in October 2023 and secured victories in both Miami and Berlin that year.

