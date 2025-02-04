Mumbai's Cricket Titans Set for Ranji Trophy Face-off

In a significant inclusion, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been named in Mumbai's squad as they prepare for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. The match will see them take on Haryana starting February 8.

Having recently participated in India's triumphant T20I series against England, where India emerged victorious 4-1, both Yadav and Dube have already played roles in Mumbai's bid to retain the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai advanced with a commanding innings and 456-run victory over Meghalaya.

Mumbai, a 42-time winner, will battle at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, facing Group C leader Haryana. Included in the roster is the uncapped Harsh Tanna, marking another promising step in his career.

