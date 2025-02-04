Left Menu

Sam Kerr's Return Overshadowed by Legal Challenges

Chelsea's striker, Sam Kerr, may soon return to soccer after injury but faces an uncertain future as Australia's captain due to a legal case. Accused of racial abuse, Kerr's trial in London begins as her fitness recovery continues, with Mary Fowler stepping up for upcoming tournaments.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr's anticipated return to soccer is overshadowed by her ongoing legal battle. Amidst rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Australian captain's future is in limbo pending a racially aggravated harassment trial outcome in London.

Calls have emerged from some Australian media pundits urging for Kerr's captaincy removal following accusations of racial abuse against a police officer during a drunken altercation. Kerr, 31, has pleaded not guilty and started her trial on Monday. Australia's interim coach, Tom Sermanni, refrained from commenting on Kerr's leadership future, citing the court proceedings.

While eager to reintegrate Kerr post-recovery, Sermanni praised forward Mary Fowler's promising form ahead of the SheBelieves Cup. Fowler was named in the 23-woman squad, having impressed with recent performances for Manchester City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

