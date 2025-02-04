Joe Root Sees Crucial Build-Up in India ODIs Ahead of Champions Trophy

England's iconic batter Joe Root considers the three upcoming ODIs against India as a significant opportunity for the team to consolidate and improve before the prestigious Champions Trophy, scheduled to commence in Pakistan on February 19. As excitement for the tournament escalates, fans are captivated by the growing buzz.

All participating teams are intensifying their preparations by engaging in ODIs, aiming to decipher the ideal strategy and gather momentum before the main event. Root, pivotal to England's ODI lineup, anticipates that the series will position them favorably for their campaign in Pakistan.

"When you commit to a cause, following through is essential, and playing for England in international cricket remains the sport's zenith," he stated, referencing an ESPNcricinfo report. Following a 4-1 setback in the T20 series, England aims for redemption in the one-day format, with Coach Brendon McCullum leading the charge. This will be the debut of 'Bazball' in ODIs, kicking off Thursday in Nagpur.

Root emphasized that the trio of ODIs is valuable for team cohesion ahead of the tournament. His last appearance in the format was during the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with an impressive record of 6,522 runs over 171 ODIs, including 16 centuries.

The England squad for the India series and Champions Trophy includes Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, and others, showcasing a blend of experience and emerging talent.

