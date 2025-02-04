Left Menu

From Border Vendor to Hockey Hero: Jugraj Singh's Inspiring Journey

Indian hockey player Jugraj Singh transitioned from selling flags at the Attari-Wagah border to becoming the top scorer in the Men's Hockey India League 2024-25. His journey, marked by perseverance, showcases his dedication to both his family and sport, aiming for future successes in major international tournaments.

04-02-2025
Jugraj Singh. (Photo- Hockey India League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable transformation, Jugraj Singh, once a vendor of flags and water bottles at the Attari-Wagah border, has emerged as the leading scorer in the 2024-25 Men's Hockey India League (HIL), playing for the newly crowned champions, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Singh's journey from humble beginnings in Attari, Punjab, to hockey stardom is a testament to his resilience and dedication.

Faced with financial struggles after his father fell ill, Jugraj supported his family from a young age. Describing those testing times, Jugraj recalled, 'My family was my priority, and hard work was my only way to support them.' Despite these challenges, his passion for hockey never waned, inspired by his elder brother, who sacrificed his own dreams to encourage Jugraj's talent.

Jugraj's debut in the HIL was nothing short of spectacular; he scored 12 goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Hyderabad Toofans, leading his team to victory. His newfound confidence and skills honed in the HIL have set him up for future triumphs, with aspirations of excelling in upcoming international competitions like the FIH Pro League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

