Left Menu

Rising Star G Kamalini Aims for Glory in Women's Premier League

Indian cricketer G Kamalini, a standout in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup, eyes further success. After helping India clinch victory, she now sets her sights on excelling in the Women's Premier League (WPL) to secure her place in the senior national team. Kamalini's ambitions continue to soar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:32 IST
Rising Star G Kamalini Aims for Glory in Women's Premier League
G Kamalini. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket rising star G Kamalini, celebrated for her prowess in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, is eager to transition her success to the Women's Premier League. The young batter, who was instrumental in India's triumph with 143 runs across seven innings, including two half-centuries, is setting her sights on the national senior team.

In an interview with ANI, Kamalini expressed her elation over the World Cup win and acknowledged the vital role of her parents in her journey. Recalling her match-winning effort in the semifinal against England, where she finished unbeaten at 56*, Kamalini underscored her commitment to achieving greater heights.

Looking ahead, Kamalini's future ambitions found support when the Mumbai Indians secured her for a remarkable Rs 1.6 crore at the 2025 WPL auction. Her exceptional performance in domestic tournaments, such as the U-19 circuit, continues to elevate her status as a formidable player, making her a promising talent for the senior squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025