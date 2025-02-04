Rising Star G Kamalini Aims for Glory in Women's Premier League

Indian cricket rising star G Kamalini, celebrated for her prowess in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, is eager to transition her success to the Women's Premier League. The young batter, who was instrumental in India's triumph with 143 runs across seven innings, including two half-centuries, is setting her sights on the national senior team.

In an interview with ANI, Kamalini expressed her elation over the World Cup win and acknowledged the vital role of her parents in her journey. Recalling her match-winning effort in the semifinal against England, where she finished unbeaten at 56*, Kamalini underscored her commitment to achieving greater heights.

Looking ahead, Kamalini's future ambitions found support when the Mumbai Indians secured her for a remarkable Rs 1.6 crore at the 2025 WPL auction. Her exceptional performance in domestic tournaments, such as the U-19 circuit, continues to elevate her status as a formidable player, making her a promising talent for the senior squad.

