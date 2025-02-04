Basit Ali Backs India in High-Stakes Champions Trophy Showdown with Pakistan

Former cricketer Basit Ali has thrown his support behind India, deeming them favorites in the eagerly anticipated Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. This high-stakes match, set to unfold in Dubai on February 23, adds another chapter to the fierce rivalry between these cricketing giants.

Pakistan leads India 3-2 in previous Champions Trophy encounters, yet Basit predicts India's greater experience will prevail this time. '70 per cent India, 30 per cent Pakistan. India has a more seasoned squad,' Basit asserted, adding the caveat that India's form key players could balance the scales.

Reflecting on their last Champions Trophy meeting in 2017, Pakistan routed India in an unexpected 180-run victory. As the eight-team tournament approaches, both sides are gearing up with preparatory ODI matches. India faces England in a series starting Thursday, while Pakistan enters a tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand, beginning February 8.

