Left Menu

Basit Ali Backs India in High-Stakes Champions Trophy Showdown with Pakistan

Former cricketer Basit Ali has labeled India as favorites against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy clash on February 23 in Dubai. Despite Pakistan's slight edge in past meetings, India's experience gives them the upper hand. Both nations are preparing with upcoming ODI matches against top international teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:22 IST
Basit Ali Backs India in High-Stakes Champions Trophy Showdown with Pakistan
Babar Azam and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former cricketer Basit Ali has thrown his support behind India, deeming them favorites in the eagerly anticipated Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. This high-stakes match, set to unfold in Dubai on February 23, adds another chapter to the fierce rivalry between these cricketing giants.

Pakistan leads India 3-2 in previous Champions Trophy encounters, yet Basit predicts India's greater experience will prevail this time. '70 per cent India, 30 per cent Pakistan. India has a more seasoned squad,' Basit asserted, adding the caveat that India's form key players could balance the scales.

Reflecting on their last Champions Trophy meeting in 2017, Pakistan routed India in an unexpected 180-run victory. As the eight-team tournament approaches, both sides are gearing up with preparatory ODI matches. India faces England in a series starting Thursday, while Pakistan enters a tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand, beginning February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025